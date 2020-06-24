All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

7707 N. Ola Avenue

7707 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7707 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated 3/2 in Seminole Heights! - Come see this beautifully remodeled and refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located centrally in Tampa's desirable Seminole Heights district. This large and open home was recently remodeled, including new tile and a completely redone, brand new master bathroom. Features a large, completely fenced in back yard including a large storage shed, bedroom fans in all bedrooms and an open patio to enjoy it all. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Rent is $1,450.00 per month and includes lawn service.

A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/wOYfnfvchTI

$1,450.00 Security Deposit + 1 month's rent ($1,450.00) required to move in. ($2,900.00 total.)

Small dogs allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00.

Please see the property at:
7707 N. Ola Avenue

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!

(RLNE4979297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have any available units?
7707 N. Ola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have?
Some of 7707 N. Ola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 N. Ola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7707 N. Ola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 N. Ola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 N. Ola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue offer parking?
No, 7707 N. Ola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 N. Ola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have a pool?
No, 7707 N. Ola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7707 N. Ola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 N. Ola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7707 N. Ola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
