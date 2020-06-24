Amenities
Newly Renovated 3/2 in Seminole Heights! - Come see this beautifully remodeled and refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located centrally in Tampa's desirable Seminole Heights district. This large and open home was recently remodeled, including new tile and a completely redone, brand new master bathroom. Features a large, completely fenced in back yard including a large storage shed, bedroom fans in all bedrooms and an open patio to enjoy it all. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Rent is $1,450.00 per month and includes lawn service.
A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/wOYfnfvchTI
$1,450.00 Security Deposit + 1 month's rent ($1,450.00) required to move in. ($2,900.00 total.)
Small dogs allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00.
Please see the property at:
7707 N. Ola Avenue
Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!
Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.
Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!
(RLNE4979297)