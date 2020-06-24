Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Newly Renovated 3/2 in Seminole Heights! - Come see this beautifully remodeled and refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located centrally in Tampa's desirable Seminole Heights district. This large and open home was recently remodeled, including new tile and a completely redone, brand new master bathroom. Features a large, completely fenced in back yard including a large storage shed, bedroom fans in all bedrooms and an open patio to enjoy it all. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Rent is $1,450.00 per month and includes lawn service.



A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/wOYfnfvchTI



$1,450.00 Security Deposit + 1 month's rent ($1,450.00) required to move in. ($2,900.00 total.)



Small dogs allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $350.00.



Please see the property at:

7707 N. Ola Avenue



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!



(RLNE4979297)