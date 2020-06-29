All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

7704 N Huntley Ave

7704 North Huntley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7704 North Huntley Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautifully updated 3bdrm/1bath home ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now - 7704 N Huntley Ave, Tampa
$1,295.00/month
$1,295.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Beautifully updated 3bdrm/1bath home
Spacious Living Room
Large porch/deck area
Small fenced yard
Tile flooring throughout
New paint inside

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5590421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have any available units?
7704 N Huntley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 7704 N Huntley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7704 N Huntley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 N Huntley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 N Huntley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave offer parking?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have a pool?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have accessible units?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 N Huntley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 N Huntley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
