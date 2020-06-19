7602 South Sherrill Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700765



SPACIOUS 3/2 Home located in Port Tampa. Oversized bay window with sitting area in living room lets in the morning sunshine. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining areas make the rooms feel much larger. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen. Home has laminate flooring throughout with upgraded tile in wet areas. Freshly painted and upgraded! Backs up to conservation on 2 sides. Small porch/deck outside master bedrooom, Great location, near shopping, restaurants, airports and major roads.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.