All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7602 South Sherrill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7602 South Sherrill Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:44 PM

7602 South Sherrill Street

7602 South Sherrill Street · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7602 South Sherrill Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700765

SPACIOUS 3/2 Home located in Port Tampa. Oversized bay window with sitting area in living room lets in the morning sunshine. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining areas make the rooms feel much larger. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen. Home has laminate flooring throughout with upgraded tile in wet areas. Freshly painted and upgraded! Backs up to conservation on 2 sides. Small porch/deck outside master bedrooom, Great location, near shopping, restaurants, airports and major roads.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 South Sherrill Street have any available units?
7602 South Sherrill Street has a unit available for $1,674 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 South Sherrill Street have?
Some of 7602 South Sherrill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 South Sherrill Street currently offering any rent specials?
7602 South Sherrill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 South Sherrill Street pet-friendly?
No, 7602 South Sherrill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7602 South Sherrill Street offer parking?
No, 7602 South Sherrill Street does not offer parking.
Does 7602 South Sherrill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 South Sherrill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 South Sherrill Street have a pool?
No, 7602 South Sherrill Street does not have a pool.
Does 7602 South Sherrill Street have accessible units?
No, 7602 South Sherrill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 South Sherrill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 South Sherrill Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7602 South Sherrill Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity