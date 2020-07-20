7506 PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come enjoy this Unbelievable Seminole Crests Estates in Old Seminole Heights!! Quaint home right on the Hillsborough River!!! 85 feet of frontage with a private back yard and open dock to enjoy peaceful days and nights! You can canoe, kayak and boat on the river for fun and relaxation!! Property includes workshop area, shed, large patio and HUGE FENCED back yard. Owner maintains the home beautifully with high standards. Don't let this home get away! Make it yours today and start enjoying everything this amazing area has to offer!