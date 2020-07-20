All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

7506 PARK DRIVE

7506 Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Come enjoy this Unbelievable Seminole Crests Estates in Old Seminole Heights!! Quaint home right on the Hillsborough River!!! 85 feet of frontage with a private back yard and open dock to enjoy peaceful days and nights! You can canoe, kayak and boat on the river for fun and relaxation!! Property includes workshop area, shed, large patio and HUGE FENCED back yard. Owner maintains the home beautifully with high standards. Don't let this home get away! Make it yours today and start enjoying everything this amazing area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

7506 PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Some of 7506 PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
7506 PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 7506 PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Yes, 7506 PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Yes, 7506 PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 7506 PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
No, 7506 PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Yes, 7506 PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
