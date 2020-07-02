All apartments in Tampa
7316 S GERMER STREET
7316 S GERMER STREET

7316 Germer Street · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Germer Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great Family Home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a large corner lot. Conveniently located near MacDill AFB, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Walk right into this lovely home with a large living room, open to kitchen and a separate dining room. Inside laundry room. Master bedroom has its own bathroom with stand up shower. 2nd bath has tub with shower. Brand new Roof. Newer lights, and newer wood floors. Sliding glass doors to side yard and back yard. Large corner lot gives you plenty of room with a storage shed. Contact agent for showing. Be aware of false advertising on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 S GERMER STREET have any available units?
7316 S GERMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 S GERMER STREET have?
Some of 7316 S GERMER STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 S GERMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7316 S GERMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 S GERMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7316 S GERMER STREET offer parking?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7316 S GERMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 S GERMER STREET have a pool?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7316 S GERMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 S GERMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7316 S GERMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

