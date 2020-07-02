7316 S GERMER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great Family Home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a large corner lot. Conveniently located near MacDill AFB, shopping, restaurants, and schools. Walk right into this lovely home with a large living room, open to kitchen and a separate dining room. Inside laundry room. Master bedroom has its own bathroom with stand up shower. 2nd bath has tub with shower. Brand new Roof. Newer lights, and newer wood floors. Sliding glass doors to side yard and back yard. Large corner lot gives you plenty of room with a storage shed. Contact agent for showing. Be aware of false advertising on Craigslist.