7311 N Hutton Place

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3edf5430f2 ----

Location, Location, Location; 2BD/1BTH unit located on the first floor. Water included features include tile floors throughout, freshly painted & light fixtures in bedrooms.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Sidewalk

Tile Throughout