731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Experience Harbour Island Living..! Attractive and Sharp, move in ready 1 bedroom condo with a 1-car garage with a view of Sparkman Channel, cruise ships and just steps away from the club house, pool and visitor parking. Unit features, large living area, spacious balcony, and more... carpeting in living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedroom. Updated kitchen with solid surface tops, wine rack and newer stainless steel appliances.

Community includes, resort style pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, on-site management, immaculate maintained grounds and 24-7 manned security gate.

This community is within walking distance to downtown, Channelside, Street Car line, Sparkman Warf and Amalie Forum. Easy driving distance to, Ybor City, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base, I-275 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.

Also within running or biking distance to Bayshore Blvd. for scenic work-outs..!

NOTE: condo being leased FULLY furnished.

Property also listed for SALE: T3189746