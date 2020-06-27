All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE

731 Cruise View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

731 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Experience Harbour Island Living..! Attractive and Sharp, move in ready 1 bedroom condo with a 1-car garage with a view of Sparkman Channel, cruise ships and just steps away from the club house, pool and visitor parking. Unit features, large living area, spacious balcony, and more... carpeting in living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedroom. Updated kitchen with solid surface tops, wine rack and newer stainless steel appliances.
Community includes, resort style pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, on-site management, immaculate maintained grounds and 24-7 manned security gate.
This community is within walking distance to downtown, Channelside, Street Car line, Sparkman Warf and Amalie Forum. Easy driving distance to, Ybor City, Tampa International Airport, MacDill Air Force Base, I-275 and Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.
Also within running or biking distance to Bayshore Blvd. for scenic work-outs..!
NOTE: condo being leased FULLY furnished.
Property also listed for SALE: T3189746

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
