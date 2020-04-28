All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET

7306 S Saint Patrick St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7306 S Saint Patrick St, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This elegant South Tampa Charmer is ready to become a home for someone new. It has over 2,800 square feet of living space with wonderful finishes to include granite countertops, trey ceilings, california closets, and crown molding. All 4 bedrooms are very generously sized with ample closet space. However, the real jewel of this property is the back patio boasting a pool, BBQ area, and a pool enclosure allowing you to enjoy the Florida lifestyle year round. The house also has a large garage with hanging racks for additional storage. The lawn maintenance, pool maintenance, and exterior pest control are handled for you allowing a greater amount of time to enjoy the pool. This home is located just outside MacDill AFB with fantastic schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to Tampa International Airport. Call today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have any available units?
7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have?
Some of 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET offers parking.
Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET has a pool.
Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 S SAINT PATRICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College