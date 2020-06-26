7305 S TRASK STREET

Amenities

*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** Looking for a short commute? With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, Port of Tampa, and the Gandy Bridge, this home is located near great shopping and schools.



Enjoy your favorite meals on the spacious covered lanai while entertaining in the private fenced backyard. The chef of the family will delight in the kitchen’s many upgrades including granite counters, 42-inch espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island with open access to the adjoining family room. 18-inch ceramic tile throughout the first floor makes cleaning up after beach days a breeze while the carpeted upstairs is warm and comfortable. Ceiling fans throughout, 2-inch faux wood blinds and upgraded fixtures add simplicity and elegance.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!



