All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7305 S TRASK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7305 S TRASK STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

7305 S TRASK STREET

7305 South Trask Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7305 South Trask Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** DOING OUR PART: We are WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** Looking for a short commute? With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, Port of Tampa, and the Gandy Bridge, this home is located near great shopping and schools.

Enjoy your favorite meals on the spacious covered lanai while entertaining in the private fenced backyard. The chef of the family will delight in the kitchen’s many upgrades including granite counters, 42-inch espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island with open access to the adjoining family room. 18-inch ceramic tile throughout the first floor makes cleaning up after beach days a breeze while the carpeted upstairs is warm and comfortable. Ceiling fans throughout, 2-inch faux wood blinds and upgraded fixtures add simplicity and elegance.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 S TRASK STREET have any available units?
7305 S TRASK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 S TRASK STREET have?
Some of 7305 S TRASK STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 S TRASK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7305 S TRASK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 S TRASK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7305 S TRASK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7305 S TRASK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7305 S TRASK STREET offers parking.
Does 7305 S TRASK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 S TRASK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 S TRASK STREET have a pool?
No, 7305 S TRASK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7305 S TRASK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7305 S TRASK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 S TRASK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 S TRASK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College