All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7202 S DESOTO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7202 S DESOTO STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7202 S DESOTO STREET

7202 South De Soto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7202 South De Soto Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Nested in the quiet and secluded neighborhood of historic Port Tampa, this charming move-in ready home is warm and inviting with stone and shake exterior surrounded by beautiful banyan trees. From the home's extended driveway make your way through the front door to the foyer and ample living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated and well-appointed kitchen offers eating space and separate entrance with easy access to driveway. Over-sized family room with beautiful wood floors is perfect for gatherings of all types and features a second wood burning fireplace with French doors to the back yard and deck. Split bedroom plan affords undisturbed privacy for the bedrooms. Ample back yard and massive tiled deck are privacy fenced and laid out for entertaining guests and intimate relaxing alike. The grounds are nicely landscaped with new irrigation and lighting. This charming home is walk-able to parks, playgrounds and the myriad of amenities Picnic Island has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have any available units?
7202 S DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 7202 S DESOTO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 S DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7202 S DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 S DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7202 S DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET offer parking?
No, 7202 S DESOTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 S DESOTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 7202 S DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7202 S DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 S DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 S DESOTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College