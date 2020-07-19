7202 S DESOTO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Nested in the quiet and secluded neighborhood of historic Port Tampa, this charming move-in ready home is warm and inviting with stone and shake exterior surrounded by beautiful banyan trees. From the home's extended driveway make your way through the front door to the foyer and ample living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated and well-appointed kitchen offers eating space and separate entrance with easy access to driveway. Over-sized family room with beautiful wood floors is perfect for gatherings of all types and features a second wood burning fireplace with French doors to the back yard and deck. Split bedroom plan affords undisturbed privacy for the bedrooms. Ample back yard and massive tiled deck are privacy fenced and laid out for entertaining guests and intimate relaxing alike. The grounds are nicely landscaped with new irrigation and lighting. This charming home is walk-able to parks, playgrounds and the myriad of amenities Picnic Island has to offer