All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

714 West Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

714 West Woodlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Riverside Heights. Features include all new laminate flooring throughout, 42 inch shaker cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen, newly tiled shower and vanity in the bathroom, new paint, covered carport with exterior laundry room. Washer and dryer are included. The back yard is also fenced. Home is equipped with a security system. Location is minutes from Armature Works, Riverwalk, and all the booming day & night life of Tampa. Easy access to I275 and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College