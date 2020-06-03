714 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Riverside Heights. Features include all new laminate flooring throughout, 42 inch shaker cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen, newly tiled shower and vanity in the bathroom, new paint, covered carport with exterior laundry room. Washer and dryer are included. The back yard is also fenced. Home is equipped with a security system. Location is minutes from Armature Works, Riverwalk, and all the booming day & night life of Tampa. Easy access to I275 and the airport.