708 E CRENSHAW STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range

The home is situated on a completely fenced in property with two homes (rented separately). The main house is a 3bdrm 2bth with modern flooring, crown molding, stone fireplace, updated light fixtures, and gray paint tones. The generously sized kitchen features a stunning amount of stone tile counter space and cabinetry, all appliances, and a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a lovely laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a gorgeous stand up shower. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized too and have access to another upgraded bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing!