All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 708 E CRENSHAW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
708 E CRENSHAW STREET
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

708 E CRENSHAW STREET

708 East Crenshaw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

708 East Crenshaw Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The home is situated on a completely fenced in property with two homes (rented separately). The main house is a 3bdrm 2bth with modern flooring, crown molding, stone fireplace, updated light fixtures, and gray paint tones. The generously sized kitchen features a stunning amount of stone tile counter space and cabinetry, all appliances, and a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a lovely laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a gorgeous stand up shower. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized too and have access to another upgraded bathroom. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have any available units?
708 E CRENSHAW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have?
Some of 708 E CRENSHAW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 E CRENSHAW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
708 E CRENSHAW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 E CRENSHAW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET offer parking?
No, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have a pool?
No, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have accessible units?
No, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 708 E CRENSHAW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 E CRENSHAW STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College