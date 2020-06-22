All apartments in Tampa
704 SEAGATE DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 2:52 PM

704 SEAGATE DRIVE

704 Seagate Drive · (813) 422-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 Seagate Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
SEASONAL OR LONG-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE, spacious townhouse-style condo in highly desired gated community Island Place. Second condo from the bay across from Sparkman Wharf/Channelside. One of Tampa's greatest pools only 50 steps away. This condo is in excellent condition. Modern, open floor plan. Stairs from main entrance and garage take you into the living room. Two stairs up are the kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and the dining area. Three more stairs up are laundry and two bed- and bathrooms. All connects as one large space and gives a nice open, modern feel. Enjoy the nights with sliding balcony window-door and bedroom windows open for refreshing airflow throughout the entire condo. Large tree between balcony and community pool provides great privacy while relaxing on an amazing teak furniture set. This may be the nicest community in downtown! Unique feature: 2-car garage under living space. Community extras: Cardio room, fitness room, 2 tennis courts, recently updated clubhouse, toddler playground, BBQ area, kayak/paddle board bay access point, car wash station. The entire home will have been fumigated against germs and viruses prior to moving in. Specific info available upon request. Great Corporate Rental. Military Special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have any available units?
704 SEAGATE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 704 SEAGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 SEAGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
704 SEAGATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 SEAGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 SEAGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 SEAGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
