704 SEAGATE DRIVE

SEASONAL OR LONG-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE, spacious townhouse-style condo in highly desired gated community Island Place. Second condo from the bay across from Sparkman Wharf/Channelside. One of Tampa's greatest pools only 50 steps away. This condo is in excellent condition. Modern, open floor plan. Stairs from main entrance and garage take you into the living room. Two stairs up are the kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and the dining area. Three more stairs up are laundry and two bed- and bathrooms. All connects as one large space and gives a nice open, modern feel. Enjoy the nights with sliding balcony window-door and bedroom windows open for refreshing airflow throughout the entire condo. Large tree between balcony and community pool provides great privacy while relaxing on an amazing teak furniture set. This may be the nicest community in downtown! Unique feature: 2-car garage under living space. Community extras: Cardio room, fitness room, 2 tennis courts, recently updated clubhouse, toddler playground, BBQ area, kayak/paddle board bay access point, car wash station. The entire home will have been fumigated against germs and viruses prior to moving in. Specific info available upon request. Great Corporate Rental. Military Special.