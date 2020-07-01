6922 FROG POCKET PLACE

Amenities

Available May 1st. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent after taxes monthly to qualify for this home. A gated full size home in a villa! You must see to understand how much room this property has! Main floor master with a en suite bath with tub and walk in shower. The master closet is a massive 8' x 8'! The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances and 42" cabinets with room for a breakfast area. The back patio door leads to a screened lanai to relax and enjoy the Tampa weather. Upstairs there are an additional two bedrooms and a loft that has been used by neighbors as an office or a media room or even a second living area. The washer/dryer remain on the property AS IS. This villa has something many South Tampa homes lack! A 2 car garage attached! Don't miss out on this lovely home because you think you don't want to live in an attached home. New flooring will be installed on the stairs and the upstairs prior to turn over. Also the home will be deep cleaned as well. Living in this home you can see the Macdill Clinic from the loft window! This home is closer to some locations on base than base housing.