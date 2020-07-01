All apartments in Tampa
6922 FROG POCKET PLACE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

6922 FROG POCKET PLACE

6922 Frog Pocket Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6922 Frog Pocket Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available May 1st. 650 credit score and 3xs the rent after taxes monthly to qualify for this home. A gated full size home in a villa! You must see to understand how much room this property has! Main floor master with a en suite bath with tub and walk in shower. The master closet is a massive 8' x 8'! The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances and 42" cabinets with room for a breakfast area. The back patio door leads to a screened lanai to relax and enjoy the Tampa weather. Upstairs there are an additional two bedrooms and a loft that has been used by neighbors as an office or a media room or even a second living area. The washer/dryer remain on the property AS IS. This villa has something many South Tampa homes lack! A 2 car garage attached! Don't miss out on this lovely home because you think you don't want to live in an attached home. New flooring will be installed on the stairs and the upstairs prior to turn over. Also the home will be deep cleaned as well. Living in this home you can see the Macdill Clinic from the loft window! This home is closer to some locations on base than base housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have any available units?
6922 FROG POCKET PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have?
Some of 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6922 FROG POCKET PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE offers parking.
Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have a pool?
No, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6922 FROG POCKET PLACE has units with dishwashers.

