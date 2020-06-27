6829 S Fitzgerald St

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled 2-story home was built in the early 1900ï¿½??s is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 1,285 SF of living space. Enter the home off the nice front porch into the open living room, family room combination. Nice brick fireplace for astatic purpose only. Beautiful bakersï¿½?? kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances that include a French door refrigerator, dish washer, large gas professional chief range. One bedroom down stairs (10x10) and master bedroom upstairs (12x13). Washer/dryer hookup, ceiling fans and blinds. Floor is wood and tile. Large fenced back yard is great for entertaining. (cannot use jacuzzi) Shed for additional storage. Lawn care is included in the rent



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



