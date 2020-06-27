All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

6829 S Fitzgerald St

6829 South Fitzgerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

6829 South Fitzgerald Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled 2-story home was built in the early 1900ï¿½??s is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 1,285 SF of living space. Enter the home off the nice front porch into the open living room, family room combination. Nice brick fireplace for astatic purpose only. Beautiful bakersï¿½?? kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances that include a French door refrigerator, dish washer, large gas professional chief range. One bedroom down stairs (10x10) and master bedroom upstairs (12x13). Washer/dryer hookup, ceiling fans and blinds. Floor is wood and tile. Large fenced back yard is great for entertaining. (cannot use jacuzzi) Shed for additional storage. Lawn care is included in the rent

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have any available units?
6829 S Fitzgerald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have?
Some of 6829 S Fitzgerald St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S Fitzgerald St currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S Fitzgerald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S Fitzgerald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6829 S Fitzgerald St is pet friendly.
Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St offer parking?
No, 6829 S Fitzgerald St does not offer parking.
Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 S Fitzgerald St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have a pool?
No, 6829 S Fitzgerald St does not have a pool.
Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have accessible units?
No, 6829 S Fitzgerald St does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S Fitzgerald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 S Fitzgerald St has units with dishwashers.
