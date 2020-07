Amenities

Great 1/1 apartment available for a lease takeover or sublet! I am only moving because I am closing on a house. The apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in South Tampa close to MacDill Air Force Base, the Gandy Bridge, and Picnic Island park. It also provides easy access to Bayshore, Soho, and downtown. The apartment is well-maintained and clean! Pets welcome :) Also, the lease takeover does not require a security deposit, so it is a good way to save on move-in costs.