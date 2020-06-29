6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this three level town home with 1000 sq.ft. 4 car garage on level one! Level two consists of two large living rooms leading out to a spacious 150 sq.ft. balcony, a spacious kitchen featuring new appliances, walk-in pantry, 3-4 seat breakfast bar, guest bath/laundry room combination, separate spacious dining and entertaining room with an oversized window. The third level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Bedroom one is a grand master with a master bath, double vanity, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet for clothes. Second bedroom has a large walk-in closet with adjacent bathroom in hallway. Third bedroom is an optional office, den, family room, play room or third bedroom. Tenant responsible for electric, water, cable, air filters and light bulb changes. Don't sleep on this one, schedule an appointment today!