Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET

6815 South Kissimmee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6815 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this three level town home with 1000 sq.ft. 4 car garage on level one! Level two consists of two large living rooms leading out to a spacious 150 sq.ft. balcony, a spacious kitchen featuring new appliances, walk-in pantry, 3-4 seat breakfast bar, guest bath/laundry room combination, separate spacious dining and entertaining room with an oversized window. The third level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Bedroom one is a grand master with a master bath, double vanity, linen closet, and huge walk-in closet for clothes. Second bedroom has a large walk-in closet with adjacent bathroom in hallway. Third bedroom is an optional office, den, family room, play room or third bedroom. Tenant responsible for electric, water, cable, air filters and light bulb changes. Don't sleep on this one, schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have any available units?
6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have?
Some of 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET offers parking.
Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have a pool?
No, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 S KISSIMMEE STREET has units with dishwashers.

