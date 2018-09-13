All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

6807 N 10TH STREET

6807 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6807 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2005 built bungalow is located in Old Seminole Heights. The 3 bedroom home offers an open floor plan with wood floors throughout and tile in the wet areas. The kitchen has light honey colored cabinets, granite counters with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is situated in the back of the home and has a walk-in closet and a roomy bath with a garden size tub and separate shower. The rooms are spacious and all the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Relax on the front porch or the back deck with a cup of joe in the morning. The backyard is a tropical oasis with greenery and there’s already a shady spot set for an outside table and chairs for dining or just taking it easy. Enjoy great food at local restaurants in the area, Lowry Park and downtown Tampa are just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
6807 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 N 10TH STREET have?
Some of 6807 N 10TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6807 N 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6807 N 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6807 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6807 N 10TH STREET offers parking.
Does 6807 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6807 N 10TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 6807 N 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6807 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6807 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 N 10TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
