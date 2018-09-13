6807 N 10TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2005 built bungalow is located in Old Seminole Heights. The 3 bedroom home offers an open floor plan with wood floors throughout and tile in the wet areas. The kitchen has light honey colored cabinets, granite counters with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is situated in the back of the home and has a walk-in closet and a roomy bath with a garden size tub and separate shower. The rooms are spacious and all the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Relax on the front porch or the back deck with a cup of joe in the morning. The backyard is a tropical oasis with greenery and there’s already a shady spot set for an outside table and chairs for dining or just taking it easy. Enjoy great food at local restaurants in the area, Lowry Park and downtown Tampa are just a few minutes away.