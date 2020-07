6717 S DAUPHIN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

SOUTH TAMPA Contemporary Custom SMART-HOME w/POOL, SPA, OUTDOOR-KITCHEN & So Much More! Fully Furnished & TURN-KEY! Built in 2017 this Absolutely Incredible One-Of-A-Kind Home BOASTS: 3 Bedrooms + OFFICE + MEDIA/THEATER ROOM, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2562sqft, 2 Car Garage, Huge LANAI, OUTDOOR KITCHEN, FULLY-FENCED YARD w/Artificial Grass, BRICK-PAVED PATIO & Custom HEATED POOL & SPA! Custom GOURMET KITCHEN w/Stunning QUARTZ-COUNTERTOPS, Wine-Refrigerator + All VIKING Appliances Including the GAS-COOKTOP & Too Many Custom Upgrades To List! This MODERN yet COZY HOME is LOADED w/UPGRADED & CUSTOMIZED FEATURES Throughout, such-as: Beautiful WOOD-PORCELAIN TILED FLOORS, Whole House IN-CEILING SURROUND-SOUND-SYSTEM, MOTORIZED AUTOMATIC WINDOW-BLACKOUT-SHADES On All Windows + Doors, Advanced L.E.D. LIGHTING SYSTEMS, 2 FREESTANDING GAS GLASS-FIRE-PITS, 10 Mounted TV’s Including 2 Outdoor Weatherproof TVs, OUTDOOR KITCHEN w/GRANITE + STONE Finish & Complete with Built-In: GAS-GRILL, Refrigerator & KEGERATOR! Perfect For Entertaining with an OPEN & FUNCTIONAL Floorplan which uniquely Blends Indoor & Outdoor Living! SOUTH TAMPA Location CONVENIENTLY CLOSE To EVERYTHING: Downtown, Tampa Airport, AMALIE Arena, International Mall, Expressway, I-275, Tampa General Hospital, Schools, Cultural Centers, Macdill AF Base & So Much More!