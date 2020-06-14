6612 South Faul Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

"Single Story Duplex" 750 SqFt, Great Room, Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Tile Floors Throughout, Inside Laundry Room with Extra Storage, Fenced Yard, Window Air Units, Pet w/Owner Approval



Directions: From West Shore and Kennedy (HWY 60), south on West Shore (past Gandy), west on W McCoy St., north on Faul, property is on the right



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.