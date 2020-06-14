All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:40 AM

6612 South Faul Street

6612 South Faul Street · (813) 708-1996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6612 South Faul Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
https://rently.com/properties/1189902?source=marketing

"Single Story Duplex" 750 SqFt, Great Room, Updated Kitchen, Refrigerator, Range, Tile Floors Throughout, Inside Laundry Room with Extra Storage, Fenced Yard, Window Air Units, Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions: From West Shore and Kennedy (HWY 60), south on West Shore (past Gandy), west on W McCoy St., north on Faul, property is on the right

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 South Faul Street have any available units?
6612 South Faul Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 South Faul Street have?
Some of 6612 South Faul Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 South Faul Street currently offering any rent specials?
6612 South Faul Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 South Faul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6612 South Faul Street is pet friendly.
Does 6612 South Faul Street offer parking?
No, 6612 South Faul Street does not offer parking.
Does 6612 South Faul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 South Faul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 South Faul Street have a pool?
No, 6612 South Faul Street does not have a pool.
Does 6612 South Faul Street have accessible units?
No, 6612 South Faul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 South Faul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6612 South Faul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
