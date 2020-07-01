660 Arbor Lake Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

PRIME HARBOUR ISLAND LOCATION, WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath with private attached 1 CAR GARAGE in Desirable Island Walk! Upon entering the townhome, you will be impressed immediately with the vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors! This condo has been upgraded and features wood flooring, plush carpet in bedrooms, Granite countertops in the open kitchen, private screened balcony, fans in every room, and 3 pane hurricane glass doors. This elegant community is loaded with amenities: 24 hr. controlled access entry, 2 pools & heated spa, 2 lighted tennis courts, walking/biking trails, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground & furnished clubhouse. Harbour Island school district is top A rated with Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle and award-winning Plant High School.

Location is Ideal! Enjoy the best of Tampa by simply walking out your front door to Jackson's, Sail Pavilion, Riverwalk, Channelside, the Florida Aquarium, Amalie Arena or take the trolley to Ybor City. Just minutes to the Convention Center, Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. The Ultimate in Condo Living Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com