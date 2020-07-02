637 JAMAICA AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly pool dog park tennis court internet access range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool internet access tennis court

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home, located on an oversized quiet, tropical lot in Davis Islands, with a fenced backyard.

Enjoy 2 living room areas for your own and guest's entertainment. Beautiful dining area and nice kitchen nook with the window overlooking the lush backyard. Floors are covered with tile and laminate. Some walls inside the home have warm, charming wood paneling, giving the home a really nice ambiance. There are 4 bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Available for immediate occupancy. Pets are welcome! The owner will pay for Wifi and lawn care.

Furniture is optional for an additional fee.

The amenities on the Islands are endless such as the Marjory Park Marina, Sandra Freedman Tennis Complex, Tampa General Hospital, Historic Roy Jenkins pool, Peter O Knight airport, public boat ramp, dog parks, and DI walking trail. Convenient to Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, and Soho.