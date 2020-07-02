All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:41 PM

637 JAMAICA AVENUE

637 Jamaica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

637 Jamaica Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
dog park
tennis court
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
internet access
tennis court
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home, located on an oversized quiet, tropical lot in Davis Islands, with a fenced backyard.
Enjoy 2 living room areas for your own and guest's entertainment. Beautiful dining area and nice kitchen nook with the window overlooking the lush backyard. Floors are covered with tile and laminate. Some walls inside the home have warm, charming wood paneling, giving the home a really nice ambiance. There are 4 bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Available for immediate occupancy. Pets are welcome! The owner will pay for Wifi and lawn care.
Furniture is optional for an additional fee.
The amenities on the Islands are endless such as the Marjory Park Marina, Sandra Freedman Tennis Complex, Tampa General Hospital, Historic Roy Jenkins pool, Peter O Knight airport, public boat ramp, dog parks, and DI walking trail. Convenient to Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, and Soho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have any available units?
637 JAMAICA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have?
Some of 637 JAMAICA AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 JAMAICA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
637 JAMAICA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 JAMAICA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 637 JAMAICA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 JAMAICA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

