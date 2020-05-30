All apartments in Tampa
6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE

6317 Roberts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Roberts Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in South Tampa just 2 miles from MacDill AFB !!! The property is very CLEAN and move in ready. The home includes a full sized refrigerator, range and microwave. There are also washer and dryer hook ups that will accommodate a full sized washer and dryer (tenant provided). There is also a brand new storage unit at the property. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have any available units?
6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have?
Some of 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6317 S ROBERTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
