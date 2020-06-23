All apartments in Tampa
6252 Ashbury Palms Dr.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

6252 Ashbury Palms Dr.

6252 Ashbury Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6252 Ashbury Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage townhouse in 33647 - Come home to this beautiful well kept townhouse in the gated community of Emerald Pointe in Tampa Palms! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a one car garage and 1682 sq ft of living space. The large open kitchen offers eating space and dining room. Patio looks onto conservation area. Upstairs offers a beautiful pool and sidewalks. This home is convenient to I-75, USF, shopping, restaurants, and much more! Don't miss out, call and schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4361394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have any available units?
6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have?
Some of 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. offers parking.
Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. has a pool.
Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6252 Ashbury Palms Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
