All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6205 South Main Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6205 South Main Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

6205 South Main Avenue

6205 South Main Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6205 South Main Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
SOUTH TAMPA AT ITS BEST This beautifully remodeled home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms with over 1923 square feet. The kitchen is the first highlight with its sparkling granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and large wood cabinetry. Custom-styled tile work is all over the property but most prominently in the bathrooms. Updated fixtures and cabinets are also in the bathrooms. Decorated in the very popular coastal vibe that most people are looking for, this fresh clear style is comfortable and easy. Shopping, the bay coast, and other amazing amenities are close by. Located just a few minutes from MacDill Airforce Base, this house can be yours'contact us today for more information. AVAILABLE LATE MARCH

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 South Main Avenue have any available units?
6205 South Main Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 South Main Avenue have?
Some of 6205 South Main Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 South Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6205 South Main Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 South Main Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 South Main Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6205 South Main Avenue offer parking?
No, 6205 South Main Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6205 South Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 South Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 South Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 6205 South Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6205 South Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6205 South Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 South Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 South Main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College