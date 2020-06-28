6151 Yeats Manor Dr

Amenities

Westshore Yacht Club Single Family Home! Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full baths and attached 2 car garage with fenced in back yard. Desirable FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM and separate guest suite with full bath and terrace above the garage! Open and bright layout with Plantation Shutters, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, ceiling fans and front and back porches. Large eat-in kitchen with dining area, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinets for storage. Split bedroom plan with full bath shared by both secondary bedrooms plus large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring garden tub, stall shower, double vanities and gigantic walk-in closet. The 4th bedroom/office/den is a versatile space with mini kitchen, full bath, walk-in closet and balcony. Rent includes CABLE TV, HBO,INTERNET, LAWN CARE, BAY CLUB MEMBERSHIP. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24 hr guard gated waterfront community that boasts a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24 hr access fitness center, Day Spa, indoor dining room and casual poolside dining, community park with playground, dog park and exciting social events. Convenient to all Gulf Coast beaches, downtown Tampa and St Petersburg, Tampa International airport, fine dining and shopping. To schedule a showing, please call Listing Agent, Gary Simon at 813-767-4959.