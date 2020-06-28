All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6151 Yeats Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6151 Yeats Manor Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

6151 Yeats Manor Dr

6151 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6151 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Westshore Yacht Club Single Family Home! Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full baths and attached 2 car garage with fenced in back yard. Desirable FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM and separate guest suite with full bath and terrace above the garage! Open and bright layout with Plantation Shutters, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, ceiling fans and front and back porches. Large eat-in kitchen with dining area, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinets for storage. Split bedroom plan with full bath shared by both secondary bedrooms plus large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring garden tub, stall shower, double vanities and gigantic walk-in closet. The 4th bedroom/office/den is a versatile space with mini kitchen, full bath, walk-in closet and balcony. Rent includes CABLE TV, HBO,INTERNET, LAWN CARE, BAY CLUB MEMBERSHIP. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24 hr guard gated waterfront community that boasts a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24 hr access fitness center, Day Spa, indoor dining room and casual poolside dining, community park with playground, dog park and exciting social events. Convenient to all Gulf Coast beaches, downtown Tampa and St Petersburg, Tampa International airport, fine dining and shopping. To schedule a showing, please call Listing Agent, Gary Simon at 813-767-4959.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have any available units?
6151 Yeats Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have?
Some of 6151 Yeats Manor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Yeats Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Yeats Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Yeats Manor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Yeats Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Yeats Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College