Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM

612 COLUMBIA DRIVE

612 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Columbia Drive, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live on Quaint and Desirable Davis Island. Great location- close to hospital, shopping, downtown, MacDill AFB and airport. Lovely One story home with wood flooring and newer carpet in bedrooms. This is a 4 bedroom home with a split plan, 2 full baths and an oversized one car garage. Updated kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar. This home features a spacious living room.dining room combo and sliding doors from the living room, dining room, guest bedroom and master that leads out to the screened in lanai. Private backyard with an open built in pool with a pebble-tec finish. The rent includes lawn service and pool maintenance. Available for occupancy January 1 2020. Call Today to set up a preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have any available units?
612 COLUMBIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 COLUMBIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

