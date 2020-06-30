612 COLUMBIA DRIVE

Amenities

Live on Quaint and Desirable Davis Island. Great location- close to hospital, shopping, downtown, MacDill AFB and airport. Lovely One story home with wood flooring and newer carpet in bedrooms. This is a 4 bedroom home with a split plan, 2 full baths and an oversized one car garage. Updated kitchen with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Center Island/Breakfast Bar. This home features a spacious living room.dining room combo and sliding doors from the living room, dining room, guest bedroom and master that leads out to the screened in lanai. Private backyard with an open built in pool with a pebble-tec finish. The rent includes lawn service and pool maintenance. Available for occupancy January 1 2020. Call Today to set up a preview!