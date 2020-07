Amenities

2b 2b 1 car garage on Harbor Island in downtown Tampa with 24-hour security guard for entry. Located five blocks from the convention center and five blocks from Amalie Arena. The complex has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, workout room and Tennis Courts. The townhouse can be rented for 4, 6 or 12 months.Small dogs allowed. 24-hour security guard with gated entry.