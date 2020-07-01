All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

609 S MELVILLE AVENUE

609 Melville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 Melville Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfectly located in the heart of South Tampa, this luxury 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is anyones dream. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and the two full bathrooms, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and energy efficient washer and dryer. Large master suite with large shower, sweetheart tub, and large balcony off the front. One Car garage and parking for 2 cars in the driveway. Pet friendly. Water, Sewage, Bug Prevention, and Lawncare included. Great School District. Located 2 blocks from Hyde Park Village, and excited SOHO district. Walking distance to Bayshore Boulevard, shops restaurants, and bars. Minutes from 275 and the Crosstown. Come see it today! Owner pays for Trash, Water, Sewer, Bug Prevention, and Lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
609 S MELVILLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 S MELVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

