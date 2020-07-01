609 S MELVILLE AVENUE

Amenities

Perfectly located in the heart of South Tampa, this luxury 3 bed 2.5 bath town home is anyones dream. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen and the two full bathrooms, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and energy efficient washer and dryer. Large master suite with large shower, sweetheart tub, and large balcony off the front. One Car garage and parking for 2 cars in the driveway. Pet friendly. Water, Sewage, Bug Prevention, and Lawncare included. Great School District. Located 2 blocks from Hyde Park Village, and excited SOHO district. Walking distance to Bayshore Boulevard, shops restaurants, and bars. Minutes from 275 and the Crosstown. Come see it today! Owner pays for Trash, Water, Sewer, Bug Prevention, and Lawncare.