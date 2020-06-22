607 1/2 S Willow Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD/1BA CHARMING HISTORIC BUNGALOW APARTMENT IN POST HYDE PARK! This home is a rare find with hardwood flooring throughout, built-in shelves, OVERSIZED sunroom, and LARGE backyard for your enjoyment! Open floorplan features a living/dining combo, decorative fireplace, cooling ceiling fans, and neutral color scheme perfect for any decor style! The kitchen features a light grey countertop selection, bright white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances. Inside utility with washer dryer hookups just off the kitchen. Spacious two bedrooms! A single bath is easily accessible and convenient to both bedrooms. Relax in the roomy sunroom! The backyard is shared but wont disappoint, its a perfect fit for everyone! This home is not a pet-friendly home! This home is located minutes from Bayshore, Soho, Downtown Tampa & all access to interstates. Occupied/Virtual Video Only!! Available on 8/05/2020. Virtual Video tour: https://youtu.be/04ZiLkNF688