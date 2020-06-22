All apartments in Tampa
607 1/2 S Willow Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

607 1/2 S Willow Ave

607 1/2 S Willow Ave · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 1/2 S Willow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD/1BA CHARMING HISTORIC BUNGALOW APARTMENT IN POST HYDE PARK! This home is a rare find with hardwood flooring throughout, built-in shelves, OVERSIZED sunroom, and LARGE backyard for your enjoyment! Open floorplan features a living/dining combo, decorative fireplace, cooling ceiling fans, and neutral color scheme perfect for any decor style! The kitchen features a light grey countertop selection, bright white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances. Inside utility with washer dryer hookups just off the kitchen. Spacious two bedrooms! A single bath is easily accessible and convenient to both bedrooms. Relax in the roomy sunroom! The backyard is shared but wont disappoint, its a perfect fit for everyone! This home is not a pet-friendly home! This home is located minutes from Bayshore, Soho, Downtown Tampa & all access to interstates. Occupied/Virtual Video Only!! Available on 8/05/2020. Virtual Video tour: https://youtu.be/04ZiLkNF688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have any available units?
607 1/2 S Willow Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have?
Some of 607 1/2 S Willow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 1/2 S Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
607 1/2 S Willow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 1/2 S Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave offer parking?
No, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 607 1/2 S Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 1/2 S Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.
