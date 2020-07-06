All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

6045 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6045 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Stunning home in established Westshore Yacht Club. This 24 hr. gated waterfront community offers 2 heated swimming pools, state of the art fitness center, Day Spa, 149 slip marina in deep water, poolside and indoor dining, Tiki bar, community park with playground and exclusive Bay Club membership and of course a dog park. The large open kitchen features state of the art Viking appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry with an additional refrigerator. Family room includes built-in shelves, wine refrigerator and a gas fireplace. Gorgeous plantation shutters throughout. A Media room or a play room or home office is located downstairs. Also conveniently located downstairs is the Master BR boasting California closets in both bath and hall closet. Your private backyard oasis includes a stunning pool and an amazing outdoor kitchen including Viking Grille with hood and refrigerator and plenty of space for entertaining. Located in historic South Tampa, close to McDill AF Base, restaurants, shopping, airports and world renowned beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College