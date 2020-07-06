6045 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Stunning home in established Westshore Yacht Club. This 24 hr. gated waterfront community offers 2 heated swimming pools, state of the art fitness center, Day Spa, 149 slip marina in deep water, poolside and indoor dining, Tiki bar, community park with playground and exclusive Bay Club membership and of course a dog park. The large open kitchen features state of the art Viking appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry with an additional refrigerator. Family room includes built-in shelves, wine refrigerator and a gas fireplace. Gorgeous plantation shutters throughout. A Media room or a play room or home office is located downstairs. Also conveniently located downstairs is the Master BR boasting California closets in both bath and hall closet. Your private backyard oasis includes a stunning pool and an amazing outdoor kitchen including Viking Grille with hood and refrigerator and plenty of space for entertaining. Located in historic South Tampa, close to McDill AF Base, restaurants, shopping, airports and world renowned beaches.