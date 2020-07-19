All apartments in Tampa
604 S MELVILLE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 S MELVILLE AVENUE

604 S Melville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

604 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
End Unit- 2 story Townhome- 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Located in the heart of Hyde Park Village. This home is perfectly located in a private area with no walking or driving traffic & is within a 5 minute walking distance of Old Hyde Park Village,Howard Ave, Bayshore, shops, restaurants, & more! This light & bright home has lots of windows that let in loads of natural light. This beautiful home features an open floorplan, huge master suite, true hardwood flooring, crown molding, bright skykight, tons of storage space, recessed lights & more! immediately feel at home. This home is perfect for entertaining! The open kitchen has, tons of cabinet space, pantry, breakfast nook, & a breakfast bar. Open the sliding glass windows in the family room to the large private deck that is 29'x7'!! The huge master suite with plenty of room for a king sized bed is located upstairs and features a baywindow, large walk-in closet, large glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, dual sinks with granite counters, & more! The skylight in the upstairs hallway adds more natural light where the laundry room is conveniently located. The other bedrooms can also be used as a den, game room, or office space. Maintenance fees include water, sewer, trash, lawn, building maintenance, roof, & more!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
604 S MELVILLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
604 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S MELVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
