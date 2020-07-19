604 S MELVILLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

End Unit- 2 story Townhome- 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, Located in the heart of Hyde Park Village. This home is perfectly located in a private area with no walking or driving traffic & is within a 5 minute walking distance of Old Hyde Park Village,Howard Ave, Bayshore, shops, restaurants, & more! This light & bright home has lots of windows that let in loads of natural light. This beautiful home features an open floorplan, huge master suite, true hardwood flooring, crown molding, bright skykight, tons of storage space, recessed lights & more! immediately feel at home. This home is perfect for entertaining! The open kitchen has, tons of cabinet space, pantry, breakfast nook, & a breakfast bar. Open the sliding glass windows in the family room to the large private deck that is 29'x7'!! The huge master suite with plenty of room for a king sized bed is located upstairs and features a baywindow, large walk-in closet, large glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, dual sinks with granite counters, & more! The skylight in the upstairs hallway adds more natural light where the laundry room is conveniently located. The other bedrooms can also be used as a den, game room, or office space. Maintenance fees include water, sewer, trash, lawn, building maintenance, roof, & more!...