6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:45 AM

6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103

6030 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Westshore Yacht Club 3-story townhome with an attached 2-car garage. First floor features den or at home office. 2nd level living, dining and kitchen with 9Ft ceilings, crown moldings and half bath. Spacious terrace off the living room is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steels appliances, lots of cabinetry for storage and breakfast bar. Neutral tile floors on first and level. Master bedroom and guest bedroom each have an en-suite bathroom and great closet space. Full size washer and dryer also convey.. Rent includes cable, Internet and the annual Bay Club Membership. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24hr guard gated community that offers 2 heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, day spa,formal dining room,149 slip marina, poolside dining and playground. Located in historic South Tampa and within five miles of downtown Tampa, the Westshore District and St. Petersburg, residents will enjoy all that city living offers from fine dining to shopping and entertainment. To view this beautiful property, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have any available units?
6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have?
Some of 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
