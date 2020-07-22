6030 Yeats Manor Dr Unit 103

Amenities

Westshore Yacht Club 3-story townhome with an attached 2-car garage. First floor features den or at home office. 2nd level living, dining and kitchen with 9Ft ceilings, crown moldings and half bath. Spacious terrace off the living room is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steels appliances, lots of cabinetry for storage and breakfast bar. Neutral tile floors on first and level. Master bedroom and guest bedroom each have an en-suite bathroom and great closet space. Full size washer and dryer also convey.. Rent includes cable, Internet and the annual Bay Club Membership. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24hr guard gated community that offers 2 heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, day spa,formal dining room,149 slip marina, poolside dining and playground. Located in historic South Tampa and within five miles of downtown Tampa, the Westshore District and St. Petersburg, residents will enjoy all that city living offers from fine dining to shopping and entertainment. To view this beautiful property, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!