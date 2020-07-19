All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6013 Catlin Dr.

6013 Catlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6013 Catlin Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Tampa Palms 4 bedroom Pool Home - Spacious Tampa Palms pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on conservation. There is a formal living room and separate dining room with tray ceiling, arches and bay windows. The kitchen has recessed lighting, eat-in space, pantry closet, breakfast bar and gas stove. The kitchen is open to the family room which has a wood burning fireplace and slider to the lanai/pool area. There is a spa and covered lanai area perfect for enjoying the partially fenced back yard and beautiful conservation views. The large master suite has a separate sitting/office area with access to the lanai and the master bath features a garden tub, his and hers vanities, separate shower and 2 walk in closets. There is a private bedroom and bath at the back of the house - the bath has pool access. Lawn service and pool care are included in the rent. Pool heater is not provided. Microwave not warranted. Tenant is required to have renters insurance throughout tenancy and to provide proof prior to move in.

(RLNE4387906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 Catlin Dr. have any available units?
6013 Catlin Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 Catlin Dr. have?
Some of 6013 Catlin Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 Catlin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Catlin Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Catlin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6013 Catlin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6013 Catlin Dr. offer parking?
No, 6013 Catlin Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6013 Catlin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 Catlin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Catlin Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6013 Catlin Dr. has a pool.
Does 6013 Catlin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6013 Catlin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Catlin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6013 Catlin Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
