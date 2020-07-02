601 S OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse located just steps away from Hyde Park Village, South Howard and Bayshore Blvd. Enter the charming brick courtyard to your fully renovated unit complete with diagonally laid wood-look porcelain tile, chic lighting fixtures and fresh paint. In the kitchen you'll find new cabinetry and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white subway tile backsplash and a unique tray ceiling. The elegant living space features high ceilings, crown molding and an inviting bay window with plantation shutters. The brand new sliders along with an automatic privacy shade open to a tranquil patio. Upstairs, you'll enjoy newer high-end carpet and vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and updated master bath. This stunning unit must be seen to appreciate all of it's detail. Schedule your viewing today.