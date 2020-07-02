All apartments in Tampa
601 S OREGON AVENUE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

601 S OREGON AVENUE

601 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse located just steps away from Hyde Park Village, South Howard and Bayshore Blvd. Enter the charming brick courtyard to your fully renovated unit complete with diagonally laid wood-look porcelain tile, chic lighting fixtures and fresh paint. In the kitchen you'll find new cabinetry and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white subway tile backsplash and a unique tray ceiling. The elegant living space features high ceilings, crown molding and an inviting bay window with plantation shutters. The brand new sliders along with an automatic privacy shade open to a tranquil patio. Upstairs, you'll enjoy newer high-end carpet and vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and updated master bath. This stunning unit must be seen to appreciate all of it's detail. Schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
601 S OREGON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 601 S OREGON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 S OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
601 S OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 S OREGON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

