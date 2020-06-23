5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107

Amenities

WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB.Fabulous 3-story townhouse with attached 2 car garage. First floor den/office has French doors, half bath, storage closet and passenger ELEVATOR! This exquisite property features a dream kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, energy efficient appliances, breakfast bar, diagonal tile flooring and large separate eating space! The main living area has an open concept layout, 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, powder room, recessed lighting and sliders that open to the spacious terrace perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with double vanities and glass enclosed shower! Two secondary bedrooms share a hallway bathroom and there's an adjacent laundry with washer and dryer included. You will absolutely love residing in this exclusive 24-hour guard gated community that offers an amazing clubhouse, two stunning resort-style swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness facilities Day Spa, indoor and poolside dining, Marina, community and dog parks. Water, sewer, basic cable, Internet and the Bay Club Membership all all included in the rent! To view this amazing home, please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!