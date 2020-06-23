All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107

5901 Bowen Daniel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5901 Bowen Daniel Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB.Fabulous 3-story townhouse with attached 2 car garage. First floor den/office has French doors, half bath, storage closet and passenger ELEVATOR! This exquisite property features a dream kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, energy efficient appliances, breakfast bar, diagonal tile flooring and large separate eating space! The main living area has an open concept layout, 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, powder room, recessed lighting and sliders that open to the spacious terrace perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with double vanities and glass enclosed shower! Two secondary bedrooms share a hallway bathroom and there's an adjacent laundry with washer and dryer included. You will absolutely love residing in this exclusive 24-hour guard gated community that offers an amazing clubhouse, two stunning resort-style swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness facilities Day Spa, indoor and poolside dining, Marina, community and dog parks. Water, sewer, basic cable, Internet and the Bay Club Membership all all included in the rent! To view this amazing home, please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have any available units?
5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have?
Some of 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Bowen Daniel Dr Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College