Tampa, FL
5709 N. 30th St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

5709 N. 30th St

5709 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5709 North 30th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
This is a roomy 3 bed, 2 bath block house available. House sits on a corner lot and has a large fenced in front yard with lots of shade trees. The front porch is conveniently screened in and inside the house has tile throughout making cleanup a breeze! There is even a master shower in the master bedroom, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and new fixtures throughout. House also has W/D hookups, microwave, and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 N. 30th St have any available units?
5709 N. 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 N. 30th St have?
Some of 5709 N. 30th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 N. 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
5709 N. 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 N. 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 5709 N. 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5709 N. 30th St offer parking?
No, 5709 N. 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 5709 N. 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 N. 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 N. 30th St have a pool?
No, 5709 N. 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 5709 N. 30th St have accessible units?
No, 5709 N. 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 N. 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 N. 30th St has units with dishwashers.
