5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

5705 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your Bayshore Address awaits; Available for Immediate Occupancy. This Gorgeous Three Bedroom Two and 1/2 Bath Tri-Story Single Family Home has been Completely Updated to include Brazilian Cherry REAL Hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, washer and dryer, 2 Fireplaces, Screened Lanai and Sundeck. Large Master Bedroom with fireplace and newer capret, French doors out to third story patio and plenty of room for a King Bed and Large Furniture. The Master Bath has double sinks, a walk in shower with seating shelf and an Enormous Walk -In Closet. Walk-able to Restaurants, Bars, Ballast Point Park and so much more. Seconds to MacDill AFB and minutes from Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

