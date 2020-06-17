5705 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Your Bayshore Address awaits; Available for Immediate Occupancy. This Gorgeous Three Bedroom Two and 1/2 Bath Tri-Story Single Family Home has been Completely Updated to include Brazilian Cherry REAL Hardwood flooring, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, washer and dryer, 2 Fireplaces, Screened Lanai and Sundeck. Large Master Bedroom with fireplace and newer capret, French doors out to third story patio and plenty of room for a King Bed and Large Furniture. The Master Bath has double sinks, a walk in shower with seating shelf and an Enormous Walk -In Closet. Walk-able to Restaurants, Bars, Ballast Point Park and so much more. Seconds to MacDill AFB and minutes from Downtown.