5678 Samter Ct

South Tampa Townhouse for Rent (gated & pool) - Property Id: 126094



Leasing a spacious Townhouse in a gated South Tampa community starting June of 2019. Many upgrades have been done including new AC unit, new Hot Water Heater, Stainless Steel appliances, new Washer & Dryer, all new upgraded ceiling fans (1 remote controlled), and new carpeting on stairs and second floor. It is located in South Tampa less than a mile from MacDill AFB and is in a great area for dining, nightlife, and commuting opposite rush hour traffic in a quiet gated community with a pool and clubhouse. The townhouse can come furnished with furnishings from pictures.



All applicants must pass background check, credit check, and/or verification of income. Should you have any questions, please feel free to ask.



Tenants would be responsible for Utilites/Electric, Internet/Cable, Water, Sewage, and Trash.



Should it be a shorter term lease for military/government, a utility package can be added that would include water, sewage, trash, electric, internet, and cable.

