All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5678 Samter Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5678 Samter Ct
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5678 Samter Ct

5678 Samter Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5678 Samter Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
South Tampa Townhouse for Rent (gated & pool) - Property Id: 126094

Leasing a spacious Townhouse in a gated South Tampa community starting June of 2019. Many upgrades have been done including new AC unit, new Hot Water Heater, Stainless Steel appliances, new Washer & Dryer, all new upgraded ceiling fans (1 remote controlled), and new carpeting on stairs and second floor. It is located in South Tampa less than a mile from MacDill AFB and is in a great area for dining, nightlife, and commuting opposite rush hour traffic in a quiet gated community with a pool and clubhouse. The townhouse can come furnished with furnishings from pictures.

All applicants must pass background check, credit check, and/or verification of income. Should you have any questions, please feel free to ask.

Tenants would be responsible for Utilites/Electric, Internet/Cable, Water, Sewage, and Trash.

Should it be a shorter term lease for military/government, a utility package can be added that would include water, sewage, trash, electric, internet, and cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126094
Property Id 126094

(RLNE4925592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5678 Samter Ct have any available units?
5678 Samter Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5678 Samter Ct have?
Some of 5678 Samter Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5678 Samter Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5678 Samter Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5678 Samter Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5678 Samter Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5678 Samter Ct offer parking?
No, 5678 Samter Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5678 Samter Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5678 Samter Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5678 Samter Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5678 Samter Ct has a pool.
Does 5678 Samter Ct have accessible units?
No, 5678 Samter Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5678 Samter Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5678 Samter Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College