This is a very cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with fresh coat of paint, resurfaced counter tops and tub/tile. Newer wood cabinets. The bedroom will accommodate a king bed with a tremendous amount of closet space. The rent price includes water. The laundry room is onsite but not in the unit. This unit is perfect if you want to live in the Seminole Heights area at a reasonable price.