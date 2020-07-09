5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a true open concept, which is perfect for just about anyone. The kitchen boasts all new shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances, a sink situated under a picture perfect window, and a large peninsular open to the dining & living rooms. Off the kitchen is a perfect space for a little drop station & separate indoor laundry/mudroom. The bedrooms are split, with the master just off the kitchen. The master suite floor plan has been completely reconfigured to include a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The master bathroom has an oversized walk-in shower, a double vanity, and all upgraded matte-black fixtures that will make your heart happy. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and off the living room. There is a covered porch on the back of the house, a large fenced yard, and additional outdoor storage. Brand new roof, a/c, hot water heater, windows & more. Closing to shopping, medical, schools, transportation, and airports.