Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

5410 North Highland Avenue · (727) 423-4454
Location

5410 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a true open concept, which is perfect for just about anyone. The kitchen boasts all new shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances, a sink situated under a picture perfect window, and a large peninsular open to the dining & living rooms. Off the kitchen is a perfect space for a little drop station & separate indoor laundry/mudroom. The bedrooms are split, with the master just off the kitchen. The master suite floor plan has been completely reconfigured to include a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The master bathroom has an oversized walk-in shower, a double vanity, and all upgraded matte-black fixtures that will make your heart happy. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and off the living room. There is a covered porch on the back of the house, a large fenced yard, and additional outdoor storage. Brand new roof, a/c, hot water heater, windows & more. Closing to shopping, medical, schools, transportation, and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
