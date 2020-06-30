5410 BURCHETTE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

One or more photos has been virtually staged. A botanical paradise in the heart of Tampa Palms. This modern designed classic is an architectural jewel offering a delightful surprise at every turn with luminous open living spaces that flow effortlessly from inside out. Extensively remodeled over the years this pristine home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an unbelievable lagoon style pool. Inviting curb appeal with a newer roof and a pavered walkway that leads to custom beveled glass doors. The formal living room offers soaring ceilings, plank wood floors, plant shelves with uplighting and triple sliding glass doors accented by transom windows. The family room is expansive and filled with natural light. It features a custom fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving and rich plank wood floors. The galley style kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, contemporary lighting and walls of windows overlooking the resort style pool. The master retreat is generous in size and offers hardwood floors, plantation shutters and an amazing remodeled master bath. The master bath offers newer maple cabinetry, walk-in shower with multiple shower heads and designer perfect tile on the walls and floor. Other improvements include New Roof, New Spa Heater, Remodeled Pool Bath, New A/C. Enjoy lounging on the lagoon style pool area, complete with spa and soothing rock waterfall.

*Rent Includes: Ground Cares & Pool Maintenance*