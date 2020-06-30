All apartments in Tampa
5410 BURCHETTE ROAD

5410 Burchette Road · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
One or more photos has been virtually staged. A botanical paradise in the heart of Tampa Palms. This modern designed classic is an architectural jewel offering a delightful surprise at every turn with luminous open living spaces that flow effortlessly from inside out. Extensively remodeled over the years this pristine home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an unbelievable lagoon style pool. Inviting curb appeal with a newer roof and a pavered walkway that leads to custom beveled glass doors. The formal living room offers soaring ceilings, plank wood floors, plant shelves with uplighting and triple sliding glass doors accented by transom windows. The family room is expansive and filled with natural light. It features a custom fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving and rich plank wood floors. The galley style kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, contemporary lighting and walls of windows overlooking the resort style pool. The master retreat is generous in size and offers hardwood floors, plantation shutters and an amazing remodeled master bath. The master bath offers newer maple cabinetry, walk-in shower with multiple shower heads and designer perfect tile on the walls and floor. Other improvements include New Roof, New Spa Heater, Remodeled Pool Bath, New A/C. Enjoy lounging on the lagoon style pool area, complete with spa and soothing rock waterfall.
*Rent Includes: Ground Cares & Pool Maintenance*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have any available units?
5410 BURCHETTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have?
Some of 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5410 BURCHETTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 BURCHETTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

