5406 North Suwanee Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard. This updated home has an open floorplan with wood floors and crown moldings. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances. There is a French Door refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and countertop microwave. The master bedroom has HUGE walk-in closet and en suite bathroom has tub/shower combo. The additional master bedroom has a walk-in closet an en suite bathroom with large shower stall. Just off the kitchen is access to the open pavered patio overlooking the privacy fence/walled back yard. Lawn care included in rent. Fireplace is inoperable.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.