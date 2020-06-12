All apartments in Tampa
5406 North Suwanee Avenue

5406 North Suwanee Avenue · (813) 517-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard. This updated home has an open floorplan with wood floors and crown moldings. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances. There is a French Door refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher and countertop microwave. The master bedroom has HUGE walk-in closet and en suite bathroom has tub/shower combo. The additional master bedroom has a walk-in closet an en suite bathroom with large shower stall. Just off the kitchen is access to the open pavered patio overlooking the privacy fence/walled back yard. Lawn care included in rent. Fireplace is inoperable.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have any available units?
5406 North Suwanee Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have?
Some of 5406 North Suwanee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 North Suwanee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5406 North Suwanee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 North Suwanee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue offer parking?
No, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have a pool?
No, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 North Suwanee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 North Suwanee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
