527 S LINCOLN AVENUE

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 748 SF ground floor condominium is in the Palma Ceia Place community in beautiful South Tampa. It is an open floorplan with a combined living area, dining area and the pass-through to the galley kitchen. Granite flooring is throughout the home. A nice feature of this unit is the washer-dryer hook-ups in the closet allowing the use of a laundry center. The Palma Ceia Place Condominiums are located in the Plant High School district and this is a central location for the trendy shops, restaurants, and bars in South Tampa. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent. The Association has a $50 per adult application fee and requires about one week for review and approval. There is only 1 assigned parking stop with this unit and residents are not allowed to use the visitor parking. The Association does not allow pets.