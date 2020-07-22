All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
527 S LINCOLN AVENUE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

527 S LINCOLN AVENUE

527 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

527 South Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 748 SF ground floor condominium is in the Palma Ceia Place community in beautiful South Tampa. It is an open floorplan with a combined living area, dining area and the pass-through to the galley kitchen. Granite flooring is throughout the home. A nice feature of this unit is the washer-dryer hook-ups in the closet allowing the use of a laundry center. The Palma Ceia Place Condominiums are located in the Plant High School district and this is a central location for the trendy shops, restaurants, and bars in South Tampa. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent. The Association has a $50 per adult application fee and requires about one week for review and approval. There is only 1 assigned parking stop with this unit and residents are not allowed to use the visitor parking. The Association does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
527 S LINCOLN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
527 S LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College