Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

5228 Tennis Court Cir.

5228 Tennis Court Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5228 Tennis Court Circle, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
tennis court
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Temple Terrace - Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Temple Terrace. This unit features an open concept living space. The living room has large windows which let in lots of natural light. The kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. There is a half bath downstairs perfect for convenient use. Upstairs features both bedrooms. The bedrooms have laminate wood flooring throughout and spacious closets. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and a single vanity. Just out the sliding glass door is a small but spacious fenced in backyard. The laundry is located downstairs with a washer/dryer provided for convenience. No Pets Allowed.

Rent: $900.00
Security:
Beds: 2
Bath: 1.5

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have any available units?
5228 Tennis Court Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have?
Some of 5228 Tennis Court Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Tennis Court Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Tennis Court Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Tennis Court Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. offer parking?
No, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have a pool?
No, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Tennis Court Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 Tennis Court Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
