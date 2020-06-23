5228 Tennis Court Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors tennis court

2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Temple Terrace - Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Temple Terrace. This unit features an open concept living space. The living room has large windows which let in lots of natural light. The kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. There is a half bath downstairs perfect for convenient use. Upstairs features both bedrooms. The bedrooms have laminate wood flooring throughout and spacious closets. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and a single vanity. Just out the sliding glass door is a small but spacious fenced in backyard. The laundry is located downstairs with a washer/dryer provided for convenience. No Pets Allowed.



Rent: $900.00

Security:

Beds: 2

Bath: 1.5



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



