Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5116 East 28th Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

5116 East 28th Avenue

5116 East 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5116 East 28th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is spacious and comfortable. Corner lot home, this property comes with great features! Large open living and dining room with tiled flooring, is the center of the property connecting to every room. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring as well, breakfast nook, breakfast bar and counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is roomy and comes with a full master bathroom with tiled flooring, shower/tub combo and vanity sink. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room with a section built for a stack able washer and dryer (not included) and a large open fenced in back yard! Hurry house will not last long! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 East 28th Avenue have any available units?
5116 East 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 East 28th Avenue have?
Some of 5116 East 28th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 East 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5116 East 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 East 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 East 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5116 East 28th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5116 East 28th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5116 East 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 East 28th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 East 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5116 East 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5116 East 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5116 East 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 East 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 East 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
