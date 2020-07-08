All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

5114 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5114 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Colony Key! This lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse is ready for its next resident. Available July 1st! Just over 1560 sq.ft with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recently updated hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms. Additional features include a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that open out to the oversized deck, and a 1 car garage for additional storage. Large master suite with private deck and walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks and spa shower. Laundry closet, with hookups, on second floor. A nice "park-like" common area. Mature oaks, tropical growth and refreshing pool gives the feel of a single family home. Just short walk to Ballast Point Pier/Park, Tampa Yacht Club, and BAYSHORE Blvd. Close to all the area has to offer, just minutes to downtown, Tampa International Airport, Macdill AFB, Tampa General Hospital, schools, shopping and beaches! Come check out this property before its gone. Call today for your private viewing. Move in date July 1st, 2020. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College