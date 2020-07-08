5114 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Colony Key! This lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse is ready for its next resident. Available July 1st! Just over 1560 sq.ft with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recently updated hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms. Additional features include a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that open out to the oversized deck, and a 1 car garage for additional storage. Large master suite with private deck and walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks and spa shower. Laundry closet, with hookups, on second floor. A nice "park-like" common area. Mature oaks, tropical growth and refreshing pool gives the feel of a single family home. Just short walk to Ballast Point Pier/Park, Tampa Yacht Club, and BAYSHORE Blvd. Close to all the area has to offer, just minutes to downtown, Tampa International Airport, Macdill AFB, Tampa General Hospital, schools, shopping and beaches! Come check out this property before its gone. Call today for your private viewing. Move in date July 1st, 2020. No pets.