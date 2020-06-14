All apartments in Tampa
5100 Burchette Road.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:43 AM

5100 Burchette Road

5100 Burchette Road · (813) 708-1996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2904 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1274061?source=marketing

'Two Story' Townhome,1185 SqFt, WATER INCLUDED, Great Room, Dining Area, Tiled Kitchen, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Closet Laundry Area w/Washer & Dryer, Private Parking Space, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Carpet in Living/Dining Room, Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Outside Storage, Gated Community, Community Pool, Fitness Center, ONE Pet w/owner approval MAX 29lbs. ADDITIONAL HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED.

Directions: From Bruce B Downs and Bearss- Head N on BBD, RT on Tampa Palms Blvd, RT on Amberly Dr, RT on Burchette, follow to the left

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5100 Burchette Road have any available units?
5100 Burchette Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Burchette Road have?
Some of 5100 Burchette Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Burchette Road currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Burchette Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Burchette Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Burchette Road is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Burchette Road offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Burchette Road does offer parking.
Does 5100 Burchette Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Burchette Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Burchette Road have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Burchette Road has a pool.
Does 5100 Burchette Road have accessible units?
No, 5100 Burchette Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Burchette Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Burchette Road has units with dishwashers.

