510 N Macdill Ave

Amenities
Call or text Jan Chrzanowski, Leasing Agent for an appointment: 813-690-5506
RENT: $1295.00 SECURITY: $1320.00
Rent includes lawn service
HUGE REDUCTION!!
OWNER MANAGED - 2BR/1Bath with office off the dining room. Large family room with lots of light and windows. Eat-in kitchen has abundant storage space. Interior paint has decorator colors. Exterior recently painted. Pristine, original hardwood floors in living areas. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Large shaded backyard. Single car detached garage houses the washer and dryer. Centrally located. Minutes from TIA, Raymond James Stadium, Westshore and Downtown Tampa. Lawn service is included in monthly rent.
NO PETS
Available NOW!
Typical Move-in Costs include:
$50 per Adult Application Fee and $125 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s).