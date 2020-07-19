All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 N Macdill Ave

510 South Macdill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33621

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Call or text Jan Chrzanowski, Leasing Agent for an appointment: 813-690-5506

RENT: $1295.00 SECURITY: $1320.00
Rent includes lawn service

HUGE REDUCTION!!

OWNER MANAGED - 2BR/1Bath with office off the dining room. Large family room with lots of light and windows. Eat-in kitchen has abundant storage space. Interior paint has decorator colors. Exterior recently painted. Pristine, original hardwood floors in living areas. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Large shaded backyard. Single car detached garage houses the washer and dryer. Centrally located. Minutes from TIA, Raymond James Stadium, Westshore and Downtown Tampa. Lawn service is included in monthly rent.
NO PETS

Available NOW!

Typical Move-in Costs include:
$50 per Adult Application Fee and $125 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N Macdill Ave have any available units?
510 N Macdill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 N Macdill Ave have?
Some of 510 N Macdill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N Macdill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 N Macdill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N Macdill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 510 N Macdill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 510 N Macdill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 510 N Macdill Ave offers parking.
Does 510 N Macdill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N Macdill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N Macdill Ave have a pool?
No, 510 N Macdill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 N Macdill Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 N Macdill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N Macdill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 N Macdill Ave has units with dishwashers.
