505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Must See! With vaulted cathedral ceilings and spacious outdoor living area plus an attached two-car garage, this luxury South Tampa townhome is a rare find. Quiet living in the HEART of south tampa nightlife. Won't last long!

AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1



Rare find! Walk to everything from this gorgeous townhome, located in the heart of South Tampa, nestled in a private gated SOHO community. Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style Townhome features high ceilings, crown molding, walk-in closets among its many upgraded interior design features. Spacious and comfortable with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, new kitchen appliances, with large private screened-in wrap around patio. Newer construction built in 2002. This is truly a rare find, a gated complex in the heart of south tampa. Steps from Publix Greenwise, South Howard nightlife, Hyde Park Village and more!