Tampa, FL
505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:43 AM

505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1

505 South Tampania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 South Tampania Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See! With vaulted cathedral ceilings and spacious outdoor living area plus an attached two-car garage, this luxury South Tampa townhome is a rare find. Quiet living in the HEART of south tampa nightlife. Won't last long!
AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1

Rare find! Walk to everything from this gorgeous townhome, located in the heart of South Tampa, nestled in a private gated SOHO community. Beautiful, two-story Mediterranean style Townhome features high ceilings, crown molding, walk-in closets among its many upgraded interior design features. Spacious and comfortable with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, new kitchen appliances, with large private screened-in wrap around patio. Newer construction built in 2002. This is truly a rare find, a gated complex in the heart of south tampa. Steps from Publix Greenwise, South Howard nightlife, Hyde Park Village and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have any available units?
505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have?
Some of 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 offers parking.
Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have a pool?
No, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have accessible units?
No, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 S TAMPANIA AVE, #1 has units with dishwashers.
